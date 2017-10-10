Jon Stewart explodes over 'sociopath' Trump: 'What the f--- is wrong with this guy?'

Stephen Colbert challenged Jon Stewart to say nice things about President Donald Trump on The Late Show Monday night. Instead, the former Daily Show host unleashed an explosive attack against America’s “sociopath” commander-in-chief.

Stewart was supposed to provide the “counterweight” to Colbert in light of Trump’s assertion that late-night TV hosts are all one-sided and anti-Trump. He started out tame but could only compliment Trump for being “not a cannibal.” He later forced himself to say, “Given the choice between having hot lava poured into my pee hole and Donald Trump being president… I choose la– the latter.”

But what set Stewart off was footage of Trump, surrounded by military leaders, warning that their photo op is “the calm before the storm.” When reporters pressed him further about what he meant by the storm, Trump responded, “You’ll find out.”

“What the f— is wrong with this guy?” Stewart shouted. “Why would you… ‘You’ll find out’? A cliffhanger, surrounded by military people? You’ll find out? Oh, will Trump give humanity the rose? Will civilization make it to the fantasy suite? And ‘calm before the storm’? Is that what he was saying? Calm before the storm? … How is all this not the storm? This is all the storm. And what kind of sociopath would use that terminology while people are still cleaning up from literal storms?”

When Stewart admitted he “couldn’t” say nice things about POTUS, he asked Colbert to step in as the positive speaker — but he, too, could only muster, “Donald Trump is not a cannibal.”

Watch Stewart and Colbert in the clip above.