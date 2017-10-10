Jimmy Kimmel makes direct connection between Trump and Harvey Weinstein

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t back down from Donald Trump Jr. after their feud erupted over Twitter on Saturday. The late-night host offered the president’s son some advice on how not to invite comparisons between President Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein. In short, just don’t.

“So people are pointing to the fact that Harvey Weinstein was a Clinton supporter, and listen, it’s true,” Kimmel told his late-night audience on Monday night. “I’m not defending Hillary Clinton. The fact is, her campaign did take money from what turned out to be a high-profile man who’s been accused of sexual harassment multiple times. And not just one of them, by the way. She took money from two of them: Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, who donated to Hillary’s campaign in 2008. So, anyway, note to DJTJ, next time you’re defending your father and you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly-accused sexual predator? Don’t. It doesn’t help. It really doesn’t.”

The feud all started after POTUS began tweeting about how “Late Night host [sic] are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” Kimmel, who mocked Trump for not understanding how air quotes work, responded, “Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job — I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA.”

Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Donald Jr. came to his father’s defense by tweeting to Kimmel about the New York Times exposé that revealed decades of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, the movie mogul producer behind The Weinstein Company. “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein? #askingforafriend.”

The insinuation, as Kimmel explained during Jimmy Kimmel Live, was that “we, as part of the biased, left-wing media propaganda machine, wouldn’t say anything about him because he’s a Democrat — never mind the thousands of jokes about Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton.”

This sparring continued until Kimmel shut down Donald Jr. by bringing up President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he’s heard bragging to Billy Bush about grabbing women “by the p—y.”

You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

great – in the meantime, enjoy this! https://t.co/kQsBAioFwh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

“It just so happened to be the one-year anniversary of that tape being released, so I thought we should celebrate,” Kimmel said.

Watch his Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue in the clip above.