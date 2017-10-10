Miranda Sings is Broadway-bound in Haters Back Off! season 2 trailer

Miranda Sings is back in the Haters Back Off! season 2 trailer with all the mispronounced words, smeared red lipstick, and unfounded confidence you expect. The trailer, premiering here, features Miranda (Colleen Ballinger) rebounding after the season 1 finale saw her best friend (Erik Stocklin), sister (Francesca Reale), mother (Angela Kinsey), and uncle abandon her — the price of her new viral video fame.

It seems season 2 intends to bring the whole gang back together, campaigning for Miranda’s next big break: a Broadway debut. To help, her overly optimistic manager Uncle Jim (Steve Little) is bringing in reinforcements, a.k.a. Miranda’s estranged father, played by Matt Besser. Miranda/Ballinger announced the casting news on her YouTube channel in April.

The Netflix comedy series was greenlit for a second season in December and will return Oct. 20.

Haters Back Off! was born out of Ballinger’s hilarious YouTube character Miranda Sings, whose channel has racked up 8.1 million subscribers.