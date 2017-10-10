Unfinished 1979 Doctor Who adventure finally completed

The BBC announced Tuesday that an unfinished six-part 1979 Doctor Who adventure called “Shada” has finally been completed and will be released later in the year. The tale starred Tom Baker as the titular time-traveler and was written by Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams. The story was never finished because of strike action. According to BBC News, the adventure has now been completed, with the addition of brand new color animation and specially recorded dialogue from Baker and actress Lalla Ward, who played the Doctor’s companion, Romana.

The story is set in Cambridge, England, and finds the Doctor working alongside Romana and a retired Time Lord, Professor Chronotis, to defeat the evil alien Skagra who is attempting to steal the secrets to the prison planet Shada.

A version of “Shada” was released in 1992, with Baker recording a narration for the missing scenes. But this is the first time the episodes have been recreated in full.

Doctor Who: Shada will be released on Nov. 24 as a digital download and then on DVD and Blu-ray Dec. 4.

Watch a teaser for Doctor Who: Shada above.