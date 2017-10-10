Disney Channel renews Raven's Home for second season

Raven Baxter probably knew this news was coming.

Disney Channel announced Tuesday that it has renewed Raven’s Home for a second season. The series, starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné, is a reboot of her popular show That’s So Raven, which ran from 2003 to 2007 on the cable network. Here she is reunited with her on-screen best friend, Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), a fellow divorcée and mother — Raven has twins Booker and Nia (Isaac Ryan Brown and Navia Ziraili Robinson), while Chelsea has son Levi (Jason Maybaum) — and they all live together under one roof. Raven still has psychic abilities, and her son Booker, unbeknownst to her, also has the power to see the future.

“We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way,” Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. “The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come.”

The series debuted in July as the No. 1 live-action cable TV series premiere in two years among its target demographics and was the top series premiere among all kid cable TV networks in total viewers since July 2015, when another Disney Channel show, BUNK’D, claimed that spot. Raven’s Home is also Disney Channel’s most-streamed series, racking up more than 50 million views on TV and digital viewing platforms.

There are two more new season 1 episodes to come of Raven’s Home, which airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and is available on DisneyNOW and on demand.