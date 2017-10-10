Kate del Castillo recalls The Day I Met El Chapo in ominous new trailer

“I felt I had something in my hands that no one else had,” says Kate del Castillo, finishing the sentence just before the introduction of intensely dramatic music that resounds throughout the ominous new trailer for The Day I Met El Chapo.

The Day I Met El Chapo explores del Castillo’s meeting with the infamous drug lord, who is currently in prison. With never-before-seen footage and exclusive details, the three-part series gives an inside look at how del Castillo, El ChapoGuzmán, and Hollywood star Sean Penn ended up in the same place at the same time.

The new trailer also gives a glimpse at the actress’ take on how Sean Penn got involved: According to the trailer, del Castillo brought in Penn because she thought that she was going to do a movie. Following some very brief background information about Penn’s Rolling Stone piece on Guzmán, the trailer cuts to a seemingly teary-eyed del Castillo sternly saying, “that was not the point!”

Watch the full trailer above. The Day I Met El Chapo begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 20.