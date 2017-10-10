Colbert mocks 'bad person' Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment allegations

Days after the New York Times published its exposé on Harvey Weinstein, detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment, Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at the former Hollywood executive.

Colbert spent three minutes on Weinstein during Monday’s episode, calling him a “bad person” and joking that the Weinstein Company would now be forced to change its name to something more positive: “Asbestos Child Slappers, Inc.”

Citing claims made by Lauren Sivan, a local New York reporter who alleged Weinstein had exposed himself to her and masturbated into a potted plant, Colbert joked, “Pro tip: if you ever have dinner at Harvey Weinstein’s house, avoid the fresh basil.” (Weinstein has not commented on the allegations made by Sivan.)

“This is monstrous behavior that in a just world would not have been allowed to go on for decades. Weinstein immediately defended it,” Colbert said. Last week, Weinstein released a statement to the New York Times, saying in part, “I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it.” In an interview with the Times, Weinstein’s then-advisor, Lisa Bloom, added that the producer was “an old dinosaur learning new ways.”

Responding on Monday, Colbert said that was “no excuse” and added, “dinosaurs did not touch themselves in front of the employees. The T-rex’s arms were way too short.”

Colbert was criticized for not discussing the Weinstein allegations sooner — the story broke on Thursday in the late afternoon, and Colbert had broadcasts on Thursday night and Friday — but he did post about Weinstein on Twitter soon after the initial story published.