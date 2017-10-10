The reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories has a new home.

After initially being in the works at NBC, the project is now near a deal to be revived by Apple as part of its original content efforts. The 1985 original anthology series produced by Spielberg ran for two seasons, earned 12 Emmy nominations and received five awards. EW first exclusively reported the reboot was in the works two years ago with Fuller, who was the showrunner of NBC’s Hannibal and is currently on Starz’ American Gods.

“It’s wonderful to be reunited with our colleagues Zack and Jamie in their new capacity at Apple,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We love being at the forefront of Apple’s investment in scripted programming, and can’t think of a better property than Spielberg’s beloved Amazing Stories franchise with the genius of Bryan Fuller at the helm and more exciting creative partnerships to come.”

Amazing Stories joins an increasingly popular anthology space on the streaming services with Netflix’s Black Mirror, Amazon’s upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and Hulu’s upcoming Castle Rock.