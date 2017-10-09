Carol has killed her fair share of zombies over seven seasons of The Walking Dead, but if you ask the woman who plays her, Melissa McBride, about them all, there is one that stands out.

“It’s hard to pick just one favorite walker kill in these first 100 episodes, ’cause by now she’s had quite a few,” says McBride. “One of the more memorable ones, however, was when Carol was practicing the C-section and had to take down the female walker at the prison gate.”

It wasn’t the walker itself that was so special, but rather the circumstances surrounding it. “There was just something really moving and sweet about the walker that Carol had to put down,” McBride says. “Why she was doing it, how gently she approached it, how thoughtful she was of the whole situation. I think that’s really one of the more memorable ones.”

There’s another reason why McBride holds that scene so dear. “That’s so memorable because that was one of the first scenes I had with Steven [Yeun] — quite possibly the only scene I had with Steven.”

To watch McBride talk about the scene, and see it for yourself, watch the video at the top of the post. And for more Walking Dead intel, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

