Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season 3 premiere of Supergirl. Read at your own risk!

Lena Luthor made a power play during the season premiere of Supergirl.

When new villain Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar) decides to put a bid in to buy CatCo in order to swing the press in his favor, Lena (Katie McGrath) swoops in and buys it from under him — firing the first proverbial shot in their coming war. But Lena has other motives for acquiring the biggest media outlet in town.

As Kara (Melissa Benoist) has spent the last few months pushing aside her humanity, Lena has suffered guilt over her role in setting off the lead-dispersal device, effectively costing Kara her relationship with Mon-El (Chris Wood). “Part of her way of dealing with her guilt and trying to bring Kara back into herself is buying CatCo,” McGrath admits. “She doesn’t just do it because she’s buying a billion-dollar company for her friend — it’s a good business decision — but I think personally for her character, underlying it is dealing with the leftover vestiges of guilt for what she did at the end of season 2.”

Even so, Kara doesn’t necessarily blame Lena for what happened to Mon-El. “Kara is always giving Lena the benefit of the doubt and really admires her genius,” Benoist says. “I do think she’s compassionate enough to know that it’s not Lena’s fault, and she had no other choice but to make that decision, and that’s what makes her an alien over a human, because she had to do what was right for the good of mankind.”

Though Kara has struggled to let herself be human — and therefore feel the human emotions associated with losing love — by premiere’s end, she’s started to open herself up back to her friends. Thus, Kara will be quite happy that Lena is her new boss. “I think it’s great,” Benoist says. “When we see Kara, she’s not really passionate about being a reporter and I do think Lena has a huge role in instilling that excitement about the story and investigating things and writing again.”

In fact, Benoist teases that despite Kara initially quitting her job in the premiere, she’s much more invested in her career this season. “She’s rediscovering her calling as a reporter by means of necessity, because these things start happening that she has to investigate, so I think she’s really discovering her skills in that sense and realizing how good she is at it,” Benoist says. “Last year she was all gumption about it, and this year she’s much more practical and approaching it from a Supergirl way of reporting, where it’s about helping people and saving people and being smart about it. It’s really nice to see Kara really come into her own, into her womanhood this season. She’s much more mature, much more self reliant, and very independent. What I like the most, and maybe what I think she learned from last season, is she doesn’t need anyone’s approval.”

The change in venue also brings McGrath into the main storyline, meaning the actress gets to work with more of the cast than last season. “It’s funny because when we were at Comic-Con, the No. 1 thing I was asked was what I would like for the next season, and I always said I’d like to find a way — this is actually before I even read the scripts — for her to interact with the rest of the cast, because my storyline was very Kara-dependent, which was great, but you can’t maintain that for more than one season,” McGrath says. “It’s nice now to be in situations and dealing with new characters. What they’ve managed to do this season, which is amazing, is to make it more ensemble. Everyone’s storylines are all interconnected.”

