Legends of Tomorrow cast previews Legends-Time Bureau showdown

The Legends of Tomorrow are no longer the only heroes in town. In the wake of the Legends breaking time last season, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) has created a new government-sanctioned Time Bureau, which plans to fix all the anachronisms — persons, places, or things displaced in time — caused by the team.

The third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow picks up roughly right where we left off, with a T. rex horde roaming the streets of Los Angeles, which has been littered with iconic landmarks displaced in time, like Big Ben. But it won’t be long before Rip arrives and relieves the Legends of duty. See, it’s been mere minutes for them since they broke time, but it’s been years for him — during which he created the by-the-rules Time Bureau.

“By the end of last season, he realized that his true calling is keeping time safe and that he can do it without them,” Darvill tells EW. “Actually they messed things up so much that there’s no point in hanging around with them, in using them anymore to keep that going. So he sets up this well-oiled machine, the Time Bureau. It’s really official. Everyone’s in suits. Having been a Time Master, I think he was right: If we’re going to do this, we need to do this properly, and it’s like a proper big government agency. By comparison to the Legends, they get things done quickly, quietly, and get out of there with no hassle. It’s like Legends version two. It’s what he wanted to do originally with them, I think, but has realized that he can do it a little bit more calmly with a bit less drama.”

Hence, the Legends are no longer needed, so most of them go their own way. “It’s a bit of a shock, because suddenly we’re defunct,” says Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays O.G. Vixen Amaya. “We’re not the important team that we used to once be. However, not everyone has a place to go back to, which we see in these hilarious little scenes. It’s really confronting what our purpose is. Do you want to be here?”

In the ensuing six months, we find Ray (Brandon Routh) has been working for a big tech company, Stein (Victor Garber) is spending more time with his daughter, while someone like Amaya struggles with whether to return home knowing the greater affects it would have. “That puts her in a really tricky predicament because should she go home and continue her timeline even though she knows that ends up with a quite sad history, but then also in the development of Mari [Megalyn E.K.], which is crucial,” Richardson-Sellers says. “Or does she stay with Nate [Nick Zano]? That’s the big decision that she has to decide, and I think that then translates to the rest of the season. She’s either going to stay for good, or not.”

Sara, however, is less inclined to return to Star City, and we instead find her working for a Sink, Shower and Stuff. “Maybe because her sister’s gone and she doesn’t really have any friends or family,” Caity Lotz says. “She doesn’t feel so connected with anybody there and probably is a maybe a little ashamed.” That’s because it was ultimately Sara’s decision in the finale to return to a time the Legends had already interacted with, thus breaking time. “As of right now, there’s a little bit of like, this was your decision that made all of this happen,” Lotz says, explaining that the Legends don’t necessarily question her judgment, but it’s more about self-deprecation. “Sara’s usually the first to blame herself.”

Everything changes when Mick (Dominic Purcell) spies an anachronism while taking some R&R in Aruba, realizing that the Time Bureau hasn’t fixed everything, so he sees it as an opportunity to get the band back together. But doing so puts them in direct competition with the Time Bureau. “Before we only had to deal with the bad guys, but now it’s like we’re dealing with the bad guys and the cops,” Lotz says. “The Time Bureau is well equipped, and so they make things very difficult. The fact that it’s Rip is hard because he used to be our friend, and now he is our foe. I think Sara feels a little betrayed by Rip. This Bureau is basically saying like, ‘You guys suck.’ When he left, he’s like, ‘You guys are great, good job. You don’t need me.'”

“It is really tricky,” Darvill defends. “I think Rip knows that, he knows that she feels like he’s betrayed them and also when he sees them again, he himself realizes that actually they have a lot of fun, and he has a real bond with them, but there’s so much water under the bridge that I don’t know if that’s ever going to be reconciled. It’s a really interesting dynamic because they both still need each other in certain ways and for certain things. Rip still needs their help at times, and so the relationship’s completely changed, and it is a lot of tension there.”

But their time apart really cements the Legends as a team once again, forcing them to confront what they’re all really doing together. “Before it was kind of like, ‘Oh well, we’re here because we have no choice, we’re thrown together,’ and now it’s, ‘Actually, we kind of like this,'” Richardson-Sellers says. “When we come back together, it’s a new energy that everyone is here by choice.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.