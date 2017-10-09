Matt Ryan's Constantine will appear in season 3 of Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends are going to meet John Constantine this season!

Matt Ryan will reprise his role as the trench-coat wearing Hellblazer in the ninth and tenth episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 3, EW has confirmed. At this point not much is known about the plot of those episodes except for the fact that we’ll see Constantine perform an exorcism, which executive producer Phil Klemmer teased in a recent interview with RottenTomatoes.com.

This isn’t the first time Ryan has reprised the titular role from the short-lived NBC drama, which aired from 2014-2015 (and it won’t be the last). He made his first Arrow-verse appearance in the fourth season of Arrow when Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) enlisted him to help restore current-Legend Sara Lance’s (Caity Lotz) soul.

There’s more Constantine coming your way, too. In 2018, Ryan will voice the role in a new animated series that will air on CW Seed. Here’s the logline for the new Constantine show:

“Constantine follows DC’s popular comic book character John Constantine (voiced by the live-action series star Matt Ryan), a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows…maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (after The Flash) on The CW.