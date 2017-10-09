People on social media are again coming to the defense of Jemele Hill.

The SportsCenter anchor was suspended Monday by ESPN for what the network determined to be a second violation of its social media policy. Hill tweeted Sunday evening that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was creating a problem for “black players” by threatening to bench anyone who kneels during the national anthem; she also implied that Jones could be targeted via his “advertisers.”

However, many on social media viewed the suspension as the latest instance of Hill being unfairly targeted for offering her thoughts on what has become an increasingly controversial issue. The White House previously said ESPN had reason to fire Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

Below is a roundup of tweets praising Hill for “speaking truth to power,” and calling out ESPN for what they saw as not allowing an employee to stand up to the NFL.

Black players are 70% of the NFL. We have the power to defend Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill from the forces that would silence them. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 9, 2017

ESPN suspending Jemele Hill will get her more followers, more of a social media presence, and a louder voice. I hope she never backs down. — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) October 9, 2017

Now, y’all know that this is because she’s unafraid to talk about the racism in this country. We are with you, @jemelehill. https://t.co/Uh4VnjSBM0 — deray mckesson (@deray) October 9, 2017

ESPN's suspension of Jemele Hill is an outrage and should NOT go unanswered. ESPN and advertisers will hear from us! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 9, 2017

My statement responding to the suspension of ESPN host @jemelehill https://t.co/6G2Yf6OAky — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 9, 2017

But Jemele spoke truth to power and she's out two weeks? Seems like a warning shot to me. The double standards are staggering y'all. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) October 9, 2017

I've talked a lot with Jemele Hill about sports media people discussing social issues on Twitter. This quote, from her, stood out for me: pic.twitter.com/KhXGbLabN9 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 9, 2017

ESPN: What Jemele Hill says about racial injustice is bad Also ESPN: Let’s partner with Barstool — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) October 9, 2017

Hey @ESPN, suspending Jemele Hill is cowardly and disgusting. You punished a journalist for speaking truth to power? https://t.co/kKocnBiDhQ — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) October 9, 2017

Bill Simmons, Jemele Hill, etc. ESPN's made it abundantly clear that it cares WAY more about the NFL than any of its employees. https://t.co/HMvTHyqhFW — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 9, 2017

These crackdowns should be bringing clarity: billionaire sports owners and multi-billion dollar media companies are not anti-racist entities — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 9, 2017

Everything Jemele Hill says here is 100% true and inoffensive. ESPN is trying to silence a black woman for EDUCATING people about change. pic.twitter.com/2NP9B6DGxj — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 9, 2017

Jemele Hill, now suspended by ESPN, will be home to watch Hank Williams Jr. — who once compared Obama to Hitler — work for @ESPN tonight. — Ja'han Jones (@_Jahan) October 9, 2017

Jemele told the truth, again. She also didn’t do anything that merited @espn suspending her, as this makes plain. https://t.co/Nahx5Nfbf7 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 9, 2017

ESPN’s Chris Herring also appeared to react to the news, albeit with a single emoji:

🤔 — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile Hill’s co-anchor, Michael Smith, will be sitting out Monday’s installment of SportsCenter in a “mutual” decision with ESPN, EW has confirmed.