People on social media are again coming to the defense of Jemele Hill.
The SportsCenter anchor was suspended Monday by ESPN for what the network determined to be a second violation of its social media policy. Hill tweeted Sunday evening that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was creating a problem for “black players” by threatening to bench anyone who kneels during the national anthem; she also implied that Jones could be targeted via his “advertisers.”
However, many on social media viewed the suspension as the latest instance of Hill being unfairly targeted for offering her thoughts on what has become an increasingly controversial issue. The White House previously said ESPN had reason to fire Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”
Below is a roundup of tweets praising Hill for “speaking truth to power,” and calling out ESPN for what they saw as not allowing an employee to stand up to the NFL.
ESPN’s Chris Herring also appeared to react to the news, albeit with a single emoji:
Meanwhile Hill’s co-anchor, Michael Smith, will be sitting out Monday’s installment of SportsCenter in a “mutual” decision with ESPN, EW has confirmed.