ESPN suspends Jemele Hill for violating social media policy

ESPN has suspended Jemele Hill for two weeks.

The Disney-owned sports network announced in a statement that Hill is being disciplined for committing what it determined to be a second violation of its social media policy. Hill was responding to news that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was threatening to bench any player who kneeled during the singing of the National Anthem, tweeting that he was creating a problem for “black players” and that, for those interested in protesting Jones’ policy, “the key is his advertisers.”

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” ESPN said in a statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill was previously the subject of intense controversy when she called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter. ESPN condemned her remarks at the time, and Hill herself went on to express regret, saying, “My comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

The White House, however, wasn’t so forgiving. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comments “a fireable offense by ESPN.” The president himself later lashed out at Hill on Twitter.

Hill was previously suspended by ESPN in 2008 for making a Hitler reference in a blog post. “Rooting for the Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim,” she wrote. “It’s like hoping Gorbachev would get to the blinking red button before Reagan.”