TV

Lea Michele, Darren Criss, and more have mini-Glee reunion at Elsie Fest

And we’re squealing with joy

@sarahfweldon

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Be still our beating, nostalgic hearts: The William McKinley Glee Club had a mini-reunion on Sunday night, and Lea Michele shared evidence of it for all the world outside of Lima, Ohio to see.

Rachel Berry herself posted the cute snap with Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), Tina Chang (Jenna Ushkowitz), and Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy at the 2017 Elsie Festival, which is basically the Coachella of Broadway.

“Glee family I love you @MrRPMurphy thank you for introducing me tonight… and @DarrenCriss such a special night!” Michele tweeted.

Both Michele and Criss were in true Glee forms during their sets Sunday night. Michele sang two Rachel Berry anthems, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “Maybe This Time,” while Criss channeled Blaine’s first appearance on the show by performing Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

You can check out some more videos of the Glee alums in action below.