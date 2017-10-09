Lea Michele, Darren Criss, and more have mini-Glee reunion at Elsie Fest

Be still our beating, nostalgic hearts: The William McKinley Glee Club had a mini-reunion on Sunday night, and Lea Michele shared evidence of it for all the world outside of Lima, Ohio to see.
Rachel Berry herself posted the cute snap with Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), Tina Chang (Jenna Ushkowitz), and Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy at the 2017 Elsie Festival, which is basically the Coachella of Broadway.
“Glee family I love you @MrRPMurphy thank you for introducing me tonight… and @DarrenCriss such a special night!” Michele tweeted.
Both Michele and Criss were in true Glee forms during their sets Sunday night. Michele sang two Rachel Berry anthems, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “Maybe This Time,” while Criss channeled Blaine’s first appearance on the show by performing Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”
You can check out some more videos of the Glee alums in action below.
Despite the 300% humidity #ElsieFest was a DREAM, here are 9 highlights: 🌫 @darrencriss + @leamichele doing Falling Slowly ⭐️ @leamichele doing Don't Rain On My Parade 🌸 @auliicravalho + @darrencriss doing How Far I'll Go 🌌 @ingridmichaelson + @darrencriss doing A Whole New World 🎙 @leamichele doing Maybe This Time 🙏🏻 @jeremymjordan doing Shiksa Goddess 🏡 @ingridmichaelson doing Somewhere That's Green 🍸 @alancummingsnaps doing Ladies Who Lunch 🚨 @jennaushkowitz + @darrencriss doing Granger Danger