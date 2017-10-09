Full Frontal With Samantha Bee loses showrunner

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is down a woman. Showrunner and head writer Jo Miller has left the TBS satirical news show, EW has confirmed.

“Jo is an incredibly talented writer who has played an invaluable role in the creation and success of the Full Frontal With Samantha Bee franchise over the past two years. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her continued success,” said the network in a statement.

At this point, there is no word on who will replace Miller, who has been with the show since it premiered in 2016. Before that, she was a writer on The Daily Show, which is where Samantha Bee also worked before launching her own series.

Since its premiere in 2016, Full Frontal has received critical acclaim for its searing, insightful, and often hilarious commentary on the news. It has received three Emmy nominations, most recently for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.