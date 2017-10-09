Female Late Night writers react to Harvey Weinstein allegations: 'Men could just stop being f—ing creeps'

Here’s what the women of #LNSM have to say about Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/r4oGo8yFAj — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) October 10, 2017

When it came to weighing in on the numerous sexual harassment allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein, Seth Meyers ceded the floor to some of his female writers.

On Monday’s Late Night, Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, and Jenny Hagel shared their thoughts on the New York Times exposé that detailed the “decades” of inappropriate behavior conducted by the mega-producer, who as a result of the news, was fired from his studio, The Weinstein Co.

The trio’s emotion ranged from “disgusted” and “shocked” to “shocked that it took this long to become a story” and “shocked that people were shocked.”

After a montage of women on the Late Night staff angrily reacting to Weinstein’s apology, they offered their thoughts on how to go about putting an end to harassment. Their responses included suggestions of sexual harassment training, believing women when they come forward with claims, and Hord’s declaration that “men could just stop being f—ing creeps.”

Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC. Watch the clip above.