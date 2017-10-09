Dancing with the Stars: Frankie Muniz doesn't remember starring on Malcolm in the Middle

The theme on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars was “The Most Memorable Year.” But for Frankie Muniz, it’s not such a relatable theme.

Before opening the ABC show with a performance of the quickstep, Muniz revealed in his rehearsal video that he can’t remember most of the things he’s experienced in his life, including his time on the Fox comedy Malcolm in the Middle; he appeared in 150 episodes of the show, which ran from 2000-2006. Muniz revealed that he’s suffered nine concussions and several “mini-strokes” but he can’t say for sure what prevents him from recalling the past.

“It makes me a little sad,” said Muniz. “Things pop back into my mind [that] I should have remembered.”

The clip also included an interview with his former TV dad, Bryan Cranston, who marveled at how much Muniz has experienced so much in his life. “Frankie was a TV star, then he became a race car driver, and then a drummer in a rock band. I said to him, ‘What are you going to be next, an astronaut?'”

Cranston said he told Muniz not to worry about what he can’t remember. “They are still [his] experiences,” Cranston said. “My job is to tell him to remember what happened on Malcolm in the Middle. What a life.”

Muniz went on to earn a 24 out of 30 for his quickstep with partner Witney Carson. To stay with the theme, Muniz said he chose to focus on the present.

“Truth is, I don’t remember much [of my time on Malcolm]” he said. “It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

Check back later for the night’s full recap of Dancing with the Stars.