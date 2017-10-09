Blossom creator explains where the characters are today

EW recently reassembled the cast of ’90s sitcom classic Blossom, a reunion which you can watch in full here. Looking back on the antics of the Russo family got us wondering: Where is Blossom today? What about her brothers, Joey and Tony? Is she still friends with Six? Is dad Nick Russo still a piano man? We asked the show’s creator Don Reo (currently working on the Netflix series The Ranch) how he’d situate the characters on a purely theoretical Blossom reunion show. Let’s take this one character at a time:

Blossom (Mayim Bialik)

“I think Blossom would be where Mayim Bialik would be, were she not an actress, had she not returned to acting after she became a doctor. I think she would be some sort of scientist, which Mayim actually is! I think she would be a highly neurotic woman with precocious children who were f—ked up. If I were gonna create that show, I would have her be a single parent, just to have the parallel of what Blossom was originally.”

Six (Jenna von Oÿ)

“Did they stay in touch over the years? Maybe that would be the pilot episode. Blossom hears from Six again. They haven’t talked in 20 years.”

Joey (Joey Lawrence)

“In one of the episodes, we say that Joey did become a baseball player. It was the one where he hurt his leg or something, and it took place in the future. That’s what it was. [Nick] was seeing a psychiatrist 20 years from now. He was telling stories about these kids to the shrink, and Joey had been hurt in this flashback, and he said, ‘I’m going to see my son. He’s the second baseman for the Phillies.’ I believe that’s what it was. So Joey would now be a retired baseball player. He’d probably be on ESPN or something.” [EW asks, playfully, if Joey would have been an active participant in baseball’s ’90s Steroid Era] “There’s episode 2! He’s got a heart condition from all the steroids he took when he was playing for the Phillies. This is easy!”

Tony (Michael Stoyanov)

“He was a paramedic. I would think he would be one of those stand-up guys. I think he would have grown kids. I would hope that he would still be married, because that was an interesting relationship. That was one of the first interracial relationships I can recall seeing on a sitcom. I think he’d be doing good.”

Nick (Ted Wass)

“In a nursing home somewhere! No, he’d be doing fine.”