AHS: Cult mass shooting scene cut, FX confirms

FX is standing by American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy’s decision to edit this week’s AHS: Cult, which featured a mass shooting at both the beginning and end of the episode.

Murphy talked about the controversial episode at the New Yorker Festival over the weekend. “I just made the decision that I’m going to have all of that violence be shown for the most part off camera,” he told the crowd.

On Monday, FX released a statement confirming Murphy’s announcement but noted that the un-edited version will still be able to be viewed on demand.

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.”

On Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on the crowd at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500. The incident marks the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.