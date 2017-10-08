Safelite AutoGlass says SNL spoof went 'a step too far'

America’s preeminent auto glass experts have a bone to pick with Saturday Night Live.

Safelite AutoGlass, the popular company which was the subject of a sharp SNL parody, responded via Twitter to the show’s spoof in not-so-good humor Sunday afternoon. “Thanks for the skit,” the tweet begins. “Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool.”

In Saturday’s episode of SNL, Beck Bennett played a creepy Safelite technician who repeatedly breaks windshields in order to, among other things, flirt with a mother and daughter in need of some quick help. The digital short was made to closely echo Safelite’s commercials — going so far as to very specifically note the products and services actually offered — while adding some sinister undertones. Bennett’s shaved-head look even mirrored a Safelite technician regularly featured in ads for the company, which has been around since 1947.

Bennett co-starred in the sketch with Aidy Bryant and Melissa Villaseñor. The SNL episode was hosted by Gal Gadot, who spoke Hebrew in her opening monologue and made out with Kate McKinnon in a sketch that spoofed Wonder Woman.