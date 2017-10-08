Last month, Pete Davidson revealed that after a lengthy period of dramatic mood swings and depression spirals, he had recently, finally received a formal Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis. And for Saturday’s episode of SNL, the comedian continued the frank dialogue about his mental health during Weekend Update, speaking honestly — but also humorously — with co-anchor Colin Jost.

“As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder — a form of depression,” Davidson began. “Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country and there’s no cure, per se. But for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help. First of all, if you think you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. And also be healthy: Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference.”

Davidson then turned to a potential remedy for depression that more specifically applies to him: “Finally, if you’re in the cast of a late-night comedy show, it might help if they, you know, do more of your comedy sketches.” When Jost asked Davidson to clarify, he didn’t hold back: “I was born depressed, but it might make me feel better if I was on TV more!”

As Davidson continued, he snuck in one particularly biting jab at the show which has employed him since 2014. “The show is like eight hours long, and there’s like 50 sketches a week,” he said. “It seems weird you wouldn’t use one of them to fight mental illness, but I guess that’s not your style.”

As for what Davidson might be able to contribute if given the chance? After admitting that his “sketches suck because they’re all written by a depressed person,” he pulled out a note from his “doctor” laying out how SNL should use him. “To whom it may concern: Please use Pete in more sketches where he gets to kiss the host, and use more of his rap videos which I hear are actually really good,” the “letter” read. “Also: He should play Rex Tillerson a lot. Signed, Pete Davidson’s Doctor.”

Viewers on social media were quick to praise Davidson’s alternately genuine, pointed, and loosely funny commentary, as well as his openness in discussing his depression.

Pete Davidson raising mental heath awareness & expertly using his depression to try to get more time on #SNL pic.twitter.com/e0fiVVp5X4 — Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017

Pete Davidson talking about Borderline Personality Disorder on #SNL is an amazing step towards raising mental health awareness. pic.twitter.com/FYn72xi7s8 — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) October 8, 2017

pete davidson bringing attention to BPD on the most watched television show on air is more important than anything snl has done in years — hannah 🎈 (@benjennys) October 8, 2017

as someone with depression, watching Pete Davidson talking about his depression in a comical manner on #SNL Weekend Update is revolutionary — LT (@penstone) October 8, 2017