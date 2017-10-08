McDonald's Szechuan Sauce will return this winter after Rick & Morty fan revolt

Rick & Morty fans burned by the limited supply of McDonald’s Szechuan sauce released on Saturday will have their day come this winter.

Late Sunday, the fast-food chain released a statement promising to bring back the limited-edition sauce again at a date to be determined.

“Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion, and energy the community showed to welcome back Szechuan Sauce — even if just for one day. Thank you, a million times over,” the company said in a statement. “Between the costumes, the memes, and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got. And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand.”

Proclaiming it was going to “make this right,” McDonald’s pledged the dipping sauce would return in a great quantity than before. “We’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s,” the company said. “We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension … and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.”

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, which was a limited edition condiment tied to the release of Disney’s Mulan in 1998, has seen its profile rise thanks to Rick & Morty. The Adult Swim series featured a digression in the season 3 premiere built around the dipping sauce — which McDonald’s then promised to bring back this weekend. The only problem? Demand rocketed past supply, leaving many Rick & Morty fans outraged. (Small packets of the sauce were available on eBay for $25 or more.)

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

“I personally thought it was a sauce that was trying too hard in a world where with McNuggets sauce you just want something to taste like honey or like a BBQ sauce,” co-creator Dan Harmon told EW about the sauce. “It was sauce that was trying to prove it was different and in doing so it worked harder than a sauce should; it was working too hard to be a sauce…”