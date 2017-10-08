Leslie Jones greets SNL host Gal Gadot as the 'Times Square Wonder Woman'

Gal Gadot kicked off her Saturday Night Live hosting debut by breaking some new ground on the sketch series: She spoke a portion of her monologue in Hebrew.

After announcing that the episode was being broadcast live in Israel, Gadot’s place of birth, for the first time in SNL history, the Wonder Woman star addressed her family and friends in her native tongue — mainly, to alert them of what American audiences were likely expecting of her.

“I just wanted to let you know that this might be a big mistake: The writers here clearly know nothing about Israel,” she began, with subtitles translating her comments. “In every sketch they have me eating hummus. I mean, I like hummus, but come on.”

Gadot finished her Hebrew portion by referencing her breakout turn as Wonder Woman, and Americans’ rapturous reception to it. “They’re nice, but they’re not very sophisticated: I think they believe that I’m the actual Wonder Woman,” she quipped. “So good luck to me. I’m hoping for the best.”

The actress embraced her superhero alter-ego’s influence in the second half of the monologue, however, as she spoke about why the role meant so much to her. “I loved doing the movie because it inspired so many young girls to be their own hero,” she explained, before being joined on stage by a cheery Leslie Jones, emerging in full Wonder Woman garb. She quickly identified herself as “the Times Square Wonder Woman” and claimed she had some things in common with the real superhero. “You know how you take pictures with young girls who look up to you?” Jones asked Gadot, who nodded. “I do the same with German tourists!”

Saturday night’s SNL opted against a typical cold open, starting instead with an emotional performance from Jason Aldean. The country singer, who was singing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across from the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas at the time of Sunday’s mass shooting, performed the late Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and urged the country to come together.