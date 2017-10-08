Gal Gadot makes out with Kate McKinnon in SNL Wonder Woman sketch

Well, at least Gal Gadot didn't need a cue card to make out with Kate McKinnon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/efxdoPs0KW — Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017

Two gay women played by Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon stumble into a Wonder Woman scene, only to be left genuinely perplexed by the lack of lesbian action.

That’s the premise of SNL‘s designated Wonder Woman sketch featuring host Gal Gadot. “We went out on our scooter and got caught in some kind of vortex,” McKinnon’s Megan explains, of how she and her friend Drey (Bryant) wound up on the beach with Wonder Woman and friends. “It looks like we found a whole island of us.” But as the pair soon learns, rows of beautiful women in revealing outfits doesn’t necessarily equal a queer paradise.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman can’t understand why anyone would look at her army as particularly gay. “I love all my sisters,” she explains, deep in thought. “I think their bodies are beautiful, but when I look at them all I see is strength and power.” Megan and Drey agree — albeit with a certain added implication.

The pair of women turn increasingly frustrated as they realize that the Wonder Woman scene, which initially “seemed so super gay,” is not actually as it appears. The women may braid each other’s hair and share various tender moments, but it’s all curiously platonic. “It’s like we’re in a porn but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes,” Drey complains.

That is, until Wonder Woman tries to “understand” what the new visitors are going on about. “Maybe I should try and kiss you and see if I feel something,” she proposes to them. McKinnon’s Megan is initially reluctant, shooting back, “We’re not guinea pigs!” Eventually, however, she obliges — and what could’ve been a quick peck turns into something much more intimate.

But does Wonder Woman actually manage to “feel something”? Check out the GIF above to see for yourself.