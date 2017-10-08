Castle Rock: Check out the spooky teaser for Hulu's Stephen King series

Welcome to Castle Rock.

Hulu has released the first teaser with actual footage for its upcoming Stephen King series, and it’s a work of haunting, gorgeous mystery. While not much is revealed, the compiled clips introduce images such as a burning videotape, a sinking vehicle, and a funeral procession that should leave King fans with plenty of clues to unpack.

Executive-produced by J.J. Abrams and set to premiere on Hulu next year, the series is based around the world of Castle Rock — the small town that provides the setting for many King stories — and fashioned as a thrilling “reimagining” that tells an original story while “brushing up” against characters and themes scattered across the author’s work. (Plot details, for the most part, are being kept under wraps.) The shared-universe project features a strong cast including André Holland (The Knick), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Jane Levy (Suburgatory), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), and Terry O’Quinn (Lost).

The first teaser for Castle Rock, released by Hulu in February around the time it was picked up to series, garnered over 1 million views.

The show is co-developed by Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw, the latter of whom wrote for Showtime’s Master of Sex and created the acclaimed but short-lived WGN drama Manhattan.