The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln says 'big deaths' are coming

Uh-oh. If you thought we were done with major characters dying off on The Walking Dead after the brutal last season, you thought wrong. It seems we will be losing some favorite faces since again in season 8, which kicks off Oct. 22 on AMC.

That’s according to series star Andrew Lincoln, who dropped the bombshell at a SiriusXM The Walking Dead Town Hall taping Saturday afternoon (hosted by yours truly and airing on Entertainment Weekly Radio, channel 105, at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 19).“There’s some big deaths this season, just to warn everybody,” said Lincoln.

Those comments echo what showrunner Scott M. Gimple told EW when talking about the casualty rate of season 8. “In the book, ‘All-Out War,’ all things being said, there weren’t a ton of major characters that died,” he says about the comic book source material on which season 8 will be based. “But I will say, when death came to narrative when we were making this, people were pretty shocked by it, and there are some very difficult times for the heroes ahead — though in unexpected ways. Almost, strangely unexpected even in the midst of a narrative called ‘All-Out War.’ There are some big deaths this season, but I think they’ll possibly catch people by surprise.”

