Trump attacks late-night hosts with early morning tweet -- and Seth Meyers responded

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning warring with the NFL and NBA superstar Steph Curry via Twitter. Today, Trump has his 140 characters set on late-night hosts.

In an early morning tweet, Trump wrote, “Late Night host [sic] are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

In a second tweet, Trump claimed, “More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?”

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

It appears Trump was watching Fox News on Saturday — which featured a segment about late-night hosts — before he decided to tweet.

the president of the united states is spending his saturday morning live tweeting a cable news show cohosted by dean cain pic.twitter.com/3A9MAV76i1 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) October 7, 2017

In response, Late Night host Seth Meyers tweeted an invitation for the president to appear on the NBC show … sort of.

“We’d love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica,” Meyers wrote.

We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica. https://t.co/2MyQTYwecZ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) October 7, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes two weeks after ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel spent days attacking Trump and the GOP for its attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In the wake of Kimmel’s viral Jimmy Kimmel Live segments, it was revealed the host had spoken to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) as part of his research for the monologues.

Kimmel mock-responded to that news on Sept. 25. “Here’s what happened. My wife and I were worried about health care. We didn’t like what the Republicans were doing, so we decided to have a baby with congenital heart defects. And then once we had that going for us, I went on TV, I spoke out, and we may have stopped Cassidy-Graham. I still can’t believe we pulled it off, but we did!”