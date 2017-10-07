Can you feel it? Season 8 is almost here. #NYCC #TWD pic.twitter.com/chdPnNjV0Q — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2017

The Walking Dead season premiere will not be unleashed until Oct. 22, but you can get an early taste of it right now with a scene from the 100th episode that was screened at the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

If the scene feels familiar that’s because it appears to be almost a carbon copy of the show’s very first scene ever, with Rick Grimes looking for gas. Only this time it’s his son Carl and there’s no zombie girl in bunny slippers carrying a teddy bear, but rather someone with something to say. A lot to say, actually. Watch the clip to see for yourself above.

