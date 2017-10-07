American Horror Story and Glee producer Ryan Murphy has offered his own solution to the recent drama surrounding the cancellation of any plans for a Sex and the City 3 … and it’s pretty simple: “Recast Samantha!”

“I don’t get it!” said the veteran showrunner with a laugh, talking about claims Samantha actress Kim Cattrall‘s contract demands scuttled the film.

“Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95 percent of the team said, ‘Let’s do it,’ but there was a hold on it,” Murphy explained while in conversation with TV critic Emily Nussbaum at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday. “I don’t blame Kim Cattrall though.”

Last month, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the third Sex and the City film was not happening. At the same time, Cattrall took issue with a Daily Mail article which made claims about her “demands” being the hold-up, writing, “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

A source told PEOPLE Cattrall had hoped the new film would treat Samantha better than the prior feature films. “She was willing to have a conversation, but she needed to hear something she hasn’t heard before — namely, that they would treat her character with some dignity and respect — and they wouldn’t even engage in that sort of discussion,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE that despite the drama, the actresses — Parker, Cattrall, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon — “genuinely did care about each other and worked very hard to protect their relationship.” That sentiment is likely music to Murphy’s ears, based on his comments Saturday.

“They meant something to me – they were important and cultural in changing the discussion of women and sexuality,” Murphy told the crowd of his emotional connection to the hit HBO comedy.