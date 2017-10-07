Miley Cyrus' Lip Sync Battle is a 'Once in a Lifetime' experience

The time has come for Miley Cyrus to lip sync for her life. Closing out her weeklong residency on The Tonight Show, the Younger Now singer faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a Lip Sync Battle, wherein Cyrus owned the stage with “Feel It Still” from Portugal. The Man and “Once in a Lifetime” from Talking Heads.

Cyrus brought the theatrics to her first round after Fallon performed a ventriloquist act on stage to Julia Michaels’ “Issues.” She whipped her hair back and forth and broke into a split for the upbeat “Feel It Still,” but then upped the production value for her big finish.

The lights went out as she slipped into an oversize blazer and glasses for “Once in a Lifetime,” recreating the quirky dance moves of David Byrne from the original 1980 music video.

The battle capped off a week of Cyrus performing with Adam Sandler and dad Billy Ray Cyrus, dressing up as Dolly Parton, playing games with the cast of Riverdale, and reading thank you notes to Hillary Clinton.

Watch the battle go down in the video above.