John Krasinski becomes a master of war in Jack Ryan trailer

John Krasinski goes to war in the full teaser trailer for Amazon’s new series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

In the new look at the series, which debuted at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Krasinski’s Jack Ryan is a reluctant analyst thrown into the deep end of international intrigue and spycraft. The new trailer includes musical support from Bob Dylan’s incendiary protest track “Masters of War.”

According to the logline, “The series follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that throws him into the center of a treacherous stratagem with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.”

Krasinski, who also executive produced the series, is the latest star to play Jack Ryan, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck. The Amazon series marks the first time Ryan will find himself at the center of a television show.

Jack Ryan is a Paramount TV and Skydance TV production. The eight-episode first season, which was also executive-produced by Graham Roland (Almost Human) and Carlton Cuse (Lost) and pilot director Morten Tyldum, will debut in 2018.