Here's how Henry calls for his family on Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time fans received a couple of treats at the ABC series’ New York Comic Con panel Friday. Not only did they get to watch the season premiere before it airs tonight, but they also got an exciting sneak peek at episode 2, a.k.a. the hour in which Jennifer Morrison returns as Emma Swan.

As we already know, Once‘s seventh season is a reboot of sorts. When the story picks up, Henry has left Storybrooke. During that time away, he meets a new version of Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) and eventually has a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez) with her. Unfortunately, a new yet familiar curse strikes, tearing the family apart and trapping both new and returning characters in a Seattle neighborhood called Hyperior Heights. While the clip shown at Comic Con doesn’t explain how Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) ended up in this new curse yet Henry’s mother Emma didn’t, it does tease that they’ll be reunited sometime in the future.

The clip shown begins with a flashback to “Storybrooke…Years Ago.” After losing a sparring session with Hook, Henry (here played by Jared S. Gilmore) storms off because he thinks he’ll never be good enough. Both Hook and Emma realize Henry’s been so moody lately because he’s going to leave home soon, which worries Emma since she missed out on so much of his life already. Hook says he has something to make Henry’s eventual departure less terrifying: A magical tiny bottle filled with water. If Henry’s ever in trouble, all he’ll have to do is empty the bottle, whisper a message into it, drop it in the water on the ground, and it’ll find the person he seeks.

No surprise: This comes in handy many years later.

Fast forward to “Another Realm…Years Later”: Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar), along with some guards, pursue adult Henry (Andrew J. West) in a forest for aiding Cinderella. With very few options at hand, Henry uses Hook’s bottle and calls for Emma, Hook, and Regina’s (Lana Parrilla) help.

We’ll have to wait until next Friday to find out what comes next, but at this point, we know somehow the action will culminate in Morrison’s “emotion curtain call” and that O’Donoghue is very excited about the episode as a whole.

“I have to be honest, it’s an episode that I really, really, really, really don’t want people to be spoiled on, because one thing we learn is essential to this character’s make-up, but also who we see is such a huge, huge part of who he is in Hyperion Heights that I’m hoping that it doesn’t, in any way, get spoiled,” O’Donoghue recently told EW.

Once Upon a Time returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.