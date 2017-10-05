Kellyanne Conway spars with CNN host over gun control after Las Vegas shooting

Kellyanne Conway had another heated exchange with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday morning.

Speaking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas from Sunday night, which left at least 58 people dead, Conway sharply irritated New Day host Cuomo after she argued the “bump stock” that the gunman legally purchased was partially a result of deregulation by the Obama Administration in 2010 — and that liberals such as Hillary Clinton were hypocritical for only discussing gun reform after such a seismic event.

“You will see that this conversation isn’t being had until tragedies like this strike, by those that are trying to be the loudest voices,” she explained. “You see Hillary Clinton who’s out on a book tour talking about herself, not talking about this.” She then expressed near-disgust with Clinton calling for gun reform via Twitter the day after the shooting in Las Vegas.

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Cuomo allowed Conway to finish, even as she directed her ire toward CNN directly: “Your obsession with Russia has been to the exclusion of this [gun control] conversation,” she said. In response, Cuomo audibly, loudly sighed.

He also expressed exhaustion after Conway finished speaking. “Kellyanne, I’m tired, so I apologize in advance,” he said. “A lot of this just doesn’t wash: All you need to know about the bump stock is that it was legal, and that’s what allowed him to lay down that field of fire — that’s all you need to know about it. There’s no thoughtful conversation to have about it.”

Cuomo then spoke to Conway directly, pleading, “Don’t cheapen what happened in Las Vegas.”

“Don’t go there to get the soundbite,” she retorted. But Cuomo didn’t let up.

“The President says ‘not now,’ and then it never happens. You make the point yourself, whether you want to put it on Sanders or any other Democrat, you say ‘they don’t talk about it except when it happens.’ Yeah, that’s right: Because when it happens, there’s acute need and focus. And when you say, ‘Well we don’t want to talk about it now,’ you’re ignoring the urgency and hoping it goes away.”

As Cuomo concluded his remarks, Conway said, “I didn’t say that and the president was focused on the tragedy and the victims.”

Watch the contentious interview above.