JAY-Z shows support for Colin Kaepernick on SNL

JAY-Z chose to #TakeaKnee by donning a customized jersey of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In his first performance as the musical guest for the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Jay Z and reggae artist Damian Marley performed “Bam,” a track of JAY-Z’s latest album, 4:44. The rapper, viewers noticed, wore Kaepernick’s name and number on stage:

Jay Z wore a "Colin K" #7 jersey during his SNL performance. pic.twitter.com/zz2Vtqx3Pm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2017

Kaepernick made headlines for beginning the #TakeaKnee movement, in which NFL players kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and injustice. The protests gained steam in recent weeks after President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in September that NFL owners should take anyone who kneels off the field. Instead, the league condemned his comments and more than 100 NFL players kneeled or sat during the national anthem last week — a show of protest joined by supporters outside of the NFL as well.

Check back for more video when available.