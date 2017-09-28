Veep crew, more celebs support Julia Louis-Dreyfus after breast cancer diagnosis

Veep star Tony Hale and creator Armando Iannucci are among the stars offering support to Julia Louis-Dreyfus following the news that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We love this woman,” Hale wrote on Twitter.
“It is possible to be dignified and fierce at the same time. I, and millions [of] others, send Julia our love and support,” added Iannucci.
Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote, adding a plea for univeral health care. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
There has been an outpouring of support from celebrities in the immediate aftermath of the news — with stars like Anna Kendrick, Christina Applegate, and Kathy Griffin offering well wishes via social media.
A source confirmed to EW that Louis-Dreyfus received her diagnosis the Monday following the Emmy Awards and that it had no part in the decision to make the upcoming season of Veep the show’s last.