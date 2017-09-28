Veep crew, more celebs support Julia Louis-Dreyfus after breast cancer diagnosis

Veep star Tony Hale and creator Armando Iannucci are among the stars offering support to Julia Louis-Dreyfus following the news that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We love this woman,” Hale wrote on Twitter.

“It is possible to be dignified and fierce at the same time. I, and millions [of] others, send Julia our love and support,” added Iannucci.

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

It is possible to be dignified and fierce at the same time. I, and millions others, send Julia our love and support. https://t.co/XpVsiQrmj6 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 28, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote, adding a plea for univeral health care. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Just when you thought… A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

There has been an outpouring of support from celebrities in the immediate aftermath of the news — with stars like Anna Kendrick, Christina Applegate, and Kathy Griffin offering well wishes via social media.

Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. https://t.co/YEUNEV5AEo — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 28, 2017

❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

2/ major respect, compassionate & love to Julia & all the people who will be helped be her honesty. https://t.co/QJbC3hw8VW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 28, 2017

Sending love and best wishes to @OfficialJLD and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/GVF56Y3S2K — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 28, 2017

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

I'm so sorry to hear this. I'll be thinking of you as you fight it. You're amazing — Peter Grosz (@petergrosz) September 28, 2017

I love this woman so much. https://t.co/J7elinBouk — Kathleen Felix Hager (@kathleenhager) September 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017

sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/7xamUu0MDI #BEwell — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 28, 2017

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017

Sending those strong love prayers JLD!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) September 28, 2017

A source confirmed to EW that Louis-Dreyfus received her diagnosis the Monday following the Emmy Awards and that it had no part in the decision to make the upcoming season of Veep the show’s last.