Megyn Kelly cameraman accidentally steps into frame, says 'sh--' loudly on air

Megyn Kelly's camera man stepped into the frame and then said "shit." pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017

The uneven first week for Megyn Kelly TODAY continues.

On Thursday, while Kelly was interviewing soccer star Carli Lloyd, an unidentified cameraman for the morning show created a technical mishap. He accidentally stepped into the frame, and then momentarily blocked the view of the featured guest.

Once it was clear he was in the way, the cameraman very audibly muttered to himself, “Sh–.”

Kelly’s show has gotten off to a rocky start since its Monday debut. On the premiere episode, the host welcomed the cast of NBC’s Will & Grace in advance of the revival’s anticipated Thursday premiere. However, the attempted piece of NBC synergy went awry when Kelly made some clunky comments to a gay fan of the show — remarks which “dismayed” Will & Grace star Debra Messing to the extent where the actress publicly said she regretted appearing.

On Wednesday, Kelly interviewed Jane Fonda, starring in the new Netflix film Our Souls at Night opposite Robert Redford, but she drew the actress’ ire when asking about her history with plastic surgery. Fonda initially stared in silence, incredulously asking, “We really want to talk about that right now?” She then pointedly changed the subject, saying, “But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Fonda later addressed the back-and-forth with ET Canada, calling Kelly’s plastic surgery inquiry “a weird thing to bring up” and saying it “seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”