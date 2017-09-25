Megyn Kelly asks Will & Grace superfan if he 'became gay' because of the show

Megyn Kelly kicked off her heavily promoted NBC morning show on Monday with a bit of synergy for network peer Will & Grace — and an awkward joke that left many online scratching their heads.
During a segment with the cast of Will & Grace — including Debra Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally — Kelly invited a superfan of the groundbreaking comedy named Russel Turner to meet his television idols. “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked in a joking manner. Turner responded in good humor. “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” he quipped. “Come on, trifecta.”
Kelly then revealed that her show was awarding Turner two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, an announcement which left the fan and the audience giddy with excitement. Yelling over the crowd, Kelly again turned to some unusual language to close the segment with Turner out: “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”
Online, many pointed out that the segment created an incredibly awkward bit of television.
Megyn Kelly Today airs in the 9:00 a.m. ET hour of NBC’s Today. To kick the series off, the host attempted a joke to indicate a change in direction. “We will be dissecting the latest tweet from President Trump,” she told her audience before knowingly backtracking: “Oh no, we will not do that. We will not be doing that. The truth is, I am kind of done with politics for now.”