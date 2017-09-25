Lucy Hale slams Twitter user who called her anorexic

Lucy Hale will not stand for body shaming on Twitter — especially when it comes to accusations of an eating disorder.

The actress called out a male Twitter user who called her “anorexic” and told her to eat a hamburger.

“I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Hale, 28, wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

“As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don’t know me. So keep your repulsive comments to yourself.”

I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

So keep your repulsive comments to yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

After Hale’s strongly worded response — which her followers liked and retweeted thousands of times — the original Twitter user responded with just the word “Neat” and a thumbs-up emoji. So apparently Hale shut him down for good.

“Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE,” she tweeted.

Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 23, 2017

Hale first opened up about battling an eating disorder in 2012, telling Cosmopolitan that she would restrict her calories.

“I’ve never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating,” the former Pretty Little Liars star shared. “Or maybe I’d have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours. I knew I had a problem … It was a gradual process but I changed myself.”

Hale recently told PEOPLE that she’s more comfortable in her body now.

“There are good days and bad days, but I’ve found [self-assurance] really does come with age,” she explained. “I think you hit a point where you accept who you are and what you look like and you kind of just roll with it. You find out what you like and what your strengths and weaknesses are — it develops over time.”

This article originally appeared on People.com