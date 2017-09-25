Kylie Jenner's 5 most maternal moments with her nieces and nephews

Maybe E! should change the name of the Kardashian family’s show to Keeping Up With the Offspring because the brood just keeps on growing.

On Friday, news broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Though it’s the 20-year-old makeup mogul’s first child, she’s had plenty experience spending time around her nephews and nieces — oldest sister Kourtney has two sons (Mason, 7 and Reign, 2) and one daughter, (Penelope, 5); Kim has one of each (North 4, and Saint, 1) and another on the way, and brother Rob has one daughter (Dream will turn 1 in November).

She might be better known for her lip kits and selfies but the young reality TV star seems to have a handle on having fun with the little ones. Here are five of Jenner’s more maternal moments documented on social media and television over the years:

1. When she chased Mason around the yard with silly string.

2. When she attended Penelope and North’s joint, mermaid-themed birthday party and doted on her nieces (and stole the frosting from their cake).

3. When her birthday gifts for nieces Penelope and North were some of her cosmetics custom made in their fave colors.

Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color 💕💜 pic.twitter.com/ueLh5YJq8n — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 26, 2016

4. When she lovingly applied one of her own black lipsticks on niece North.

5. When she met her youngest niece Dream and was besotted (and makeup free).