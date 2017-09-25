Jordan Sparks sings MNF national anthem with subtle equality message on her hand

Though it wasn’t as overt as the two national anthem singers who took a knee on Sunday, Jordin Sparks made a statement while performing the anthem before Monday Night Football.

Sunday in Detroit, Rico LaVelle kneeled at the end of his performance, as did Meghan Linsey later in Nashville. Sparks made no outward display of protest during her performance Monday night in Arizona but did make a clear statement with a bible verse written on the back of her hand.

The verse refers to speaking for the oppressed.

The Bible verse Jordin Sparks had written on her hand as she sang the Anthem just now. pic.twitter.com/B8x0C7F8is — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2017

Before Sparks sang the anthem, the entire Cowboys team joined together to briefly take a knee in a gesture of unity. The Cardinals locked arms with members of the military during Sparks’s performance.

This article originally appeared on Si.com