LeBron James slams Trump after Steph Curry tweet: 'U bum'

NBA great LeBron James bought his dunking skills to Twitter on Saturday, slamming Donald Trump over the president’s attempt to make it seem like he had disinvited James’ fellow NBA star Stephen Curry to the White House.
“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote, without mentioning Trump by name.
Earlier on Saturday, after tweeting about health care, Trump turned his attention toward Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump wrote. But what the president failed to mention — and what James and numerous others were quick to point out — is that Curry said he didn’t want to go to the White House to see Trump anyway.
“By acting and not going, hopefully, that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” Curry said Friday when asked why he wanted to skip the Trump visit. “It’s not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.” He added, “I don’t think us not going to the White House is going to miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”
James’ subtweet of Trump quickly went viral, with Chrissy Teigen, among others, highlighting his use of the term “bum” to describe the president.