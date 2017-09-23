LeBron James slams Trump after Steph Curry tweet: 'U bum'

NBA great LeBron James bought his dunking skills to Twitter on Saturday, slamming Donald Trump over the president’s attempt to make it seem like he had disinvited James’ fellow NBA star Stephen Curry to the White House.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote, without mentioning Trump by name.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, after tweeting about health care, Trump turned his attention toward Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump wrote. But what the president failed to mention — and what James and numerous others were quick to point out — is that Curry said he didn’t want to go to the White House to see Trump anyway.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

“By acting and not going, hopefully, that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” Curry said Friday when asked why he wanted to skip the Trump visit. “It’s not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.” He added, “I don’t think us not going to the White House is going to miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

James’ subtweet of Trump quickly went viral, with Chrissy Teigen, among others, highlighting his use of the term “bum” to describe the president.

Puts LeBron jersey on top of Steph Curry jersey on top of Kaepernick jersey on top of pic.twitter.com/OpiCwHa2mF — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 23, 2017

didn't think I'd ever see Lebron James participate in a dunk contest — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 23, 2017

LeBron dunks on the dotard bum.., https://t.co/zekgD1a6z5 — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) September 23, 2017

LeBron called that dude a bum … like he trash at hoop 😂😂😂😂 — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) September 23, 2017

Within an hour, Twitter will be nothing but LeBron-dunking-on-Trump gifs. And it will be good. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 23, 2017

put that lebron tweet in the blacksonian. top floor. — Rembert Browne (@rembert) September 23, 2017

LEBRON🐐 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 23, 2017

I don't think I would ever recover from being called a bum by LeBron James — Tom Gara (@tomgara) September 23, 2017

The President of the United States is now in a war with Stephen Curry and LeBron James. This is not a war Trump will win. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 23, 2017