For the second time, Sen. John McCain has foiled his own party’s attempts to repeal Obamacare — and Jimmy Kimmel, among many others, is taking notice.

“Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host tweeted after the news broke on Friday afternoon.

As the Graham-Cassidy bill circulating the Senate appeared to have a chance at passage, Kimmel spoke passionately against it on his show in recent days, calling Sen. Bill Cassidy a “liar” for what was included in the legislation and pleading that the GOP to strike the bill down.

Earlier Friday, McCain revealed on his Facebook page that he would not vote for the bill — despite his friendship and typical ideological alignment with Sen. Lindsay Graham — because of the lack of hard impact information surrounding it. “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” he wrote. “I [cannot] support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect [sic] insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

Kimmel was not the only one celebrating the news, as several took to social media to express their relief at yet another rushed GOP healthcare bill failing by the slimmest of margins.

Your calls are working.@SenJohnMcCain will vote NO on #GrahamCassidy. Keep calling your senators! 202-224-3121https://t.co/NUGzeim2jF — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 22, 2017

McCain getting his revenge on Trump like pic.twitter.com/vZ0VlDkcF8 — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 22, 2017

WASHINGTON — Campaign, down drain, fails, mainly by McCain. — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) September 22, 2017

John McCain once again appears to have preserved the biggest legacy of the man who defeated him for the presidency https://t.co/1zhUTjTnM2 — Russell Berman (@russellberman) September 22, 2017

To everyone who has spoken out against #GrahamCassidy so far — your calls, tweets and letters are working. Keep up the pressure until 9/30. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 22, 2017

Thank you, John McCain, for thinking of the people and what the people would suffer. Thank you. https://t.co/G0n78NY3oU — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) September 22, 2017

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain. It’s never easy to stand against ones friends – but millions of Americans are safer for your strength today. pic.twitter.com/QLy0ByswZA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 22, 2017

McCain announced his opposition after Sens. Rand Paul and Susan Collins did the same, effectively ending Graham-Cassidy’s chances at passage by the end of September.