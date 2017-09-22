Entertainment Weekly

Chelsea Handler interviews young girl dressed as Kellyanne Conway

Lil’ Kellyanne mocked Handler and members of the Trump administration

Kellyanne Conway has given a lot of interviews over the last year, especially in the months since President Trump’s inauguration. But she looked a little different on Friday’s episode of Chelsea. 

Host Chelsea Handler announced she’d be interviewing the president’s adviser – but instead of Conway walking out, it was a young girl dressed as her. Lil’ Kellyanne (Sierra Mellinger) didn’t pull any punches, immediately insulting Handler as well as other Trump administration members, including Vice President Mike Pence.

“You look so much shorter in person,” Handler joked.

“You look a lot older in person,” Lil’ Kellyanne said.

In a parody of Conway’s infamous use of flash cards to deflect charges of Russian collusion, Lil’ Kellyanne brandished her own special cards for Handler: “Your show is ‘snoozy’ because you’re so ‘boozy.'”

Watch the full clip from the Netflix talk show above.