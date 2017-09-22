Anthony Scaramucci comes face-to-face with impersonator Mario Cantone on The View

This week started with Sean Spicer’s controversial appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards and is closing out with Anthony Scaramucci appearing on The View.

Scaramucci, who was White House communications director for just 10 days and whose appointment led to Spicer’s ouster, showed up on Friday’s episode of The View to inaugurate the show’s new “Guy Day Friday” segment — and encountered his comedy doppelganger, Mario Cantone.

Cantone, who famously impersonated Scaramucci on Comedy Centra’s The President Show back in July, tried to out-Mooch the actual Mooch during the segment, joking about the limited tenures of so many Trump appointees.

“There’s not a lot of job security in the White House. You got Spicey, Reince, Bannon,” Cantone said. “I wanna say something to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It’s an old Italian expression my mother used to use when things weren’t meant to last: Rent, don’t buy.”

“No, she’s gonna make it,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci’s White House tenure was brief but memorable, thanks mostly to a raucous interview he gave to The New Yorker in which he insulted White House strategist Steve Bannon, among other things (Bannon has since departed the administration as well). Cantone took Scaramucci’s eccentricities to new heights on The President Show, where he had a dynamic back-and-forth with Anthony Atamanuik’s President Donald Trump.

When they were together on The View, Scaramucci and Cantone tried to out-do each other with ridiculous gestures.