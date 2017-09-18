Jason Isaacs had no patience for Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday.

The Star Trek: Discovery star — and Harry Potter alum — posted an Instagram with a scathing caption Monday afternoon, describing the former White House press secretary as a “poisonous purveyor of lies.” The British actor wasn’t as taken with Spicer’s appearance as some guests were that night, instead taking a surreptitious selfie at the Netflix Emmys party, frowning while pointing at Spicer at the bar:

And Isaacs didn’t stop there. In his caption, he compares Spicer to Joseph Goebbels, one of Hitler’s right-hand men, and goes on to compare his role in the White House to the distorted, brainwashing language created in George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984. He even adds “three surprising things” about the man chatting with actors behind him in the photo, writing:

Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix#Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?

Three surprising things about him:

1) He comes about up to my nipples

2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.

3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.

In other words, even Lucius Malfoy disapproves of Spicer’s Emmys debut.