TV

Heather Locklear hospitalized with minor injuries after car accident

Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (5830284f) Heather Locklear 'Too Close to Home' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Aug 2016

Heather Locklear was involved in a collision Thursday and transported to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California, PEOPLE confirms.

The Melrose Place actress, 55, went off the road and into a ditch at about 5:40 p.m. PST, a spokesman for the Thousand Oaks Police Department said.

She was transported to the hospital with minor non-threatening injuries.

Police could not say what caused the incident, but did say no drugs or alcohol were involved. She was not cited for the incident.

PEOPLE has reached out to Locklear’s rep.

TMZ was the first to report Locklear’s accident.

This article originally appeared on People.com