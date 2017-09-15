James Cameron’s True Lies is getting a reboot in the form of a TV series.

Fox has given a put-pilot commitment to an hour-long dramatic adaptation of the 1994 action-thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Marc Guggenheim, current writer and executive producer on shows including Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, is attached to write the script.

Cameron is signed on as an executive producer of the potential series, marking a return to Fox after Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles ran on the network from 2008-2009. He was previously behind a potential True Lies reboot at ABC back in 2010, but that project — despite a similarly large penalty — never came to fruition.

True Lies explores the life of U.S. government agent Harry Tasker, a spy who must balance his work and family duties — a challenge which becomes increasingly complicated when his wife Helen (Curtis), eager for adventure, gets in on the espionage. The film was the third highest-grossing movie of 1994 — banking $378.9 million worldwide — behind The Lion King and Forrest Gump, and Curtis won the Golden Globe for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

McG is set to direct the pilot, which is being produced by Wonderland and Lightstorm in association with 20th Century Fox TV. It’s familiar territory for the prolific director, who was behind the camera for Fox’s successful Lethal Weapon reboot just last year.