Donald Trump lashes out at ESPN, Jemele Hill on Twitter

Minutes after tweeting about a suspected terror attack in London on Friday, President Donald Trump slammed ESPN for comments made by host Jemele Hill.

“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!” Trump wrote.

This week, Hill, who hosts the 6 p.m. ET Sportscenter broadcast on ESPN, tweeted, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” She also called Trump “ignorant,” “unqualified,” and “offensive.”

Hill’s comments were quickly jumped on by conservative media outlets and, later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said this week.

Both Hill and ESPN released statements in the wake of the blowback, with Hill noting her comments expressed “personal beliefs” and didn’t represent ESPN.

Added ESPN, “Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN. She has acknowledged that her tweets crossed that line and has apologized for doing so. We accept her apology.”

Hill is just the latest media figure to feel Trump’s wrath on Twitter, following Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Meryl Streep, and the cast of Hamilton, among others.