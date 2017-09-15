CNN's Brooke Baldwin shuts down Clay Travis after sexist 'boobs' comment

Because of course this moron @ClayTravis would say something like "he loves the first amendment and boobs." Yes, boobs. He would on CNN pic.twitter.com/bpjKRgHGj7 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 15, 2017

Fox Sports analyst Clay Travis left CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin astonished on Friday afternoon after repeatedly preaching a crude and very unusual sentiment: “I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

Travis was on the network to speak about ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who entered the Trump administration’s line of fire after recently calling the president and his supporters “white supremacists” on Twitter. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, called the tweet a “fireable offense.”

Travis has sharply criticized ESPN in recent days for what he perceives as taking a “leftist” slant, and he continued to take shots at the network during his CNN appearance. But the segment was quickly sidetracked when Travis first noted his “belief” in “boobs” and the First Amendment.

“I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show,” Baldwin interrupted. “What did you just say, you believe in the first amendment and B-double-O-B-S?” Travis continued on, attacking Hill and her network, but Baldwin could not move forward until Travis properly addressed his comments.

“I just want to make sure I’m hearing you correctly,” she said again: “B-O-O-Z-E or B-O-O-B-S? Because as a woman –” Travis cut her off. “I said boobs,” he clarified.

“Why would you say that live on national television, and with a female host?” Baldwin asked of the sexist remark. “Why would you even go there?” He replied: “That’s what I do: Because I like boobs and the First Amendment, which is exactly what I said.”

The bizarre segment quickly captured the attention of social media, and Baldwin herself decided to personally comment on the matter. She tweeted, “Note to men — that is never okay. #smh”

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Travis’ comments were widely condemned while special praise was reserved for Baldwin, who didn’t let Travis get away with the “joke.”

If there was an Emmy for reaction shots @BrookeBCNN would win all of them. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) September 15, 2017

AMAZING handling of Clay Travis's idiocy by @BrookeBCNN: https://t.co/RDKpswhXED — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2017

Perhaps the sharpest criticism of Travis came courtesy of sportswriter Keith Reed, who was also featured on the segment but had to wait until after the back-and-forth to contribute:

“I’m astonished at almost everything I just heard. One of the things that Jemele’s had to deal with her entire career and many women who I have been friends within this business for a long time is sexism, blatant sexism, comments about her appearance, comments about her racially, comments about her inability or perceived inability to be able to comment on sports because of her gender.”

After the comments went viral, Travis tweeted that CNN invited him back on the network for Monday. “Too perfect,” he wrote.